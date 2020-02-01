Barnegat (11-4) jumped to 40-10 halftime lead. Jaxon Baker sank five 3-pointers and the Bengals with 17.
Jackson Liberty 4 6 18 24 52
Barnegat 21 19 14 15 – 69
Barnegat – N. Revello 7, C. Revello 3, Allan 2, Baker 17, B. Revello 9, Vernieri 2, Gerena 14, Quinn 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.