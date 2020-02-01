Barnegat (11-4) jumped to 40-10 halftime lead. Jaxon Baker sank five 3-pointers and the Bengals with 17.

Jackson Liberty 4 6 18 24 52

Barnegat 21 19 14 15 – 69

Barnegat – N. Revello 7, C. Revello 3, Allan 2, Baker 17, B. Revello 9, Vernieri 2, Gerena 14, Quinn 15

