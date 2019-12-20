Jaxon Baker sank a corner 3-pointer off an inbounds play with four seconds left to force overtime. Isaiah Gerena made a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Bengals the lead for good in overtime.
Lakewood 6 6 16 19 3 – 50
Barnegat 10 5 11 21 9 – 56
LW – Paturzo 11, Antoine 13, Harris 2, Padilla 11, Savoy 13
BAR – N. Revello 10, Krey 9, Baker 16, B. Revello 7, Gerena 11, Jackson 2
