Isaiah Gerena

2018 Holy Spirit H.S. football team

Jaxon Baker sank a corner 3-pointer off an inbounds play with four seconds left to force overtime. Isaiah Gerena made a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Bengals the lead for good in overtime.

Lakewood 6 6 16 19 3 – 50

Barnegat 10 5 11 21 9 – 56

LW – Paturzo 11, Antoine 13, Harris 2, Padilla 11, Savoy 13

BAR – N. Revello 10, Krey 9, Baker 16, B. Revello 7, Gerena 11, Jackson 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

