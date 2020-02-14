Isaiah Gerena led Barnegat (16-5) with 16.

Pinelands 3 6 4 4 – 17

Barnegat 2 16 12 12 – 42

PL – Kline 3, Skeie 6, Falduto 3, Losiewicz 2, O’Rourke 3

BA – N. Revello 3, C. Revello 1, Baker 4, B. Revello 2, Gerena 16, Jackson 10, Quinn 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments