Sam Young caught three touchdown passes from Charlie Vitale for Point Pleasant Boro. Joe Picolli hit the go-ahead field goal in fourth quarter, followed by an interception to help put the game away for the Panthers.

Quarterback Matt Vernieri had two touchdown runs for Barnegat.

Barnegat; 6 0 7 0—13

Point Pleasant; 0 7 0 16—23

FIRST QUARTER

B — Vernieri 1 run (kick fail)

SECOND QUARTER

P — Vitale pass Young (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

B — Vernieri 3 run (kick good)

FOURTH QUARTER

P — Vitale 70 pass Young (conversion fail)

P — Picolli 30 kick

P — Vitale 15 pass Young (kick good)

Records — P 1-1, B 0-1.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments