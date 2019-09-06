Sam Young caught three touchdown passes from Charlie Vitale for Point Pleasant Boro. Joe Picolli hit the go-ahead field goal in fourth quarter, followed by an interception to help put the game away for the Panthers.
Quarterback Matt Vernieri had two touchdown runs for Barnegat.
Barnegat; 6 0 7 0—13
Point Pleasant; 0 7 0 16—23
FIRST QUARTER
B — Vernieri 1 run (kick fail)
SECOND QUARTER
P — Vitale pass Young (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
B — Vernieri 3 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
P — Vitale 70 pass Young (conversion fail)
P — Picolli 30 kick
P — Vitale 15 pass Young (kick good)
Records — P 1-1, B 0-1.
