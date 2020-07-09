BARNEGAT — For high school seniors, 2020 will be the year with no real prom, a modified graduation, and a lot of other missed milestones due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19. But rather than dwell on what they couldn’t do, Barnegat High School seniors Julie Johnson and Brooke Lynn Schmalz turned their focus on what they could. While finishing out their final year of high school through remote learning, the friends also worked full time at the Barnegat Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, hired during the height of the outbreak.
“We needed help and it was not easy to come by, with so many people scared to work in this kind of environment,” said Jessica Collins, an Infection Control Nurse at the facility. “Who would’ve thought we would’ve gained two really amazing employees that happen to be high school students?”
“I was honestly a little nervous at first, but I fell in love with the people there,” said Brooke Lynn Schmalz. “I wanted to be more active, to get out and do something and this seemed like a good opportunity to help out close to home. The staff was so welcoming, and the residents are amazing. This entire experience has been so rewarding.”
Friends Johnson and Schmalz, both 18, took a course provided by the New Jersey Department of Health and were provided temporary licenses to let them work during these emergency conditions. With no experience, the teens suited up and went to work in an environment directly impacted by the virus, and they haven’t stopped since. With strict restrictions on visitors at the facility, Johnson and Schmalz spend time with the residents and patients, making sure they are comfortable and engaged. Because family members aren’t able to visit their loved ones due to COVID-19 restrictions, the teens connect residents with their families after helping implement virtual Skype visits. They quickly became a bright spot for many during these worrisome times and everyone at the facility wanted to do something to recognize these special young women.
“They are remarkable employees,” said Cynthia Llewellyn, Director of Activities for the facility. “They have brought us all so much joy that we wanted to give them something back in return. We, more than most, understand the precautionary restrictions in place, but we are still so sad that Julie and Brooke Lynn will miss out on having a typical graduation, so we came up with “Project Stealth.””
The secret mission was a surprise graduation. The girls were told to come in on their day off under the guise of having their photos taken for the website. When they arrived, they were summoned to the downstairs dining room, and walked directly into a graduation ceremony organized by their coworkers. Complete with speeches, a program, gowns, Barnegat Rehab diplomas and a video with messages from patients, staff and school administrators, it was a day to remember.
“I was so shocked,” said Schmalz. "Even as we were walking in, it took me a few seconds to realize what was happening."
“I had absolutely no idea what was going on at first,” said Johnson. “I remember walking in, seeing everyone, and just waving and greeting. Once I realized what was happening, I was so surprised.”
Johnson and Schmalz will both attend college in this Fall, and plan to major in Psychology. While the nursing assistant certification they currently hold is just temporary, Johnson hopes to remain on as a permanent employee in the Activities Department helping with things like bingo, trivia, games, and just keeping the residents' company while attending Ocean County College. Schmalz will head to Montclair State University, but hopes to return to facility on breaks and weekends home.
“I’m so incredibly proud of these young ladies,” said Dr. Brian Latwis, Superintendent of Barnegat Township School District. “These last few months we’ve focused on trying to make this year special for our senior class despite the circumstances, and here you have two seniors focused on making an impact on other people’s lives. Their selflessness makes me proud to know them. Our slogan is Barnegat Inspires and Julie and Brooke Lynn are shining examples of that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.