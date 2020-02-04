Barnegat won its fourth straight to improve to 14-5. Jaxon Baker and Isaiah Gerena each scored 19 for the Bengals.

Barnegat 13 18 17 17 – 65

Toms River South 9 21 5 14 – 49

B – N. Revello 7, Krey 1, Baker 19, B. Revello 3, Gerena 19, Quinn 16

