Barnegat won its fourth straight to improve to 14-5. Jaxon Baker and Isaiah Gerena each scored 19 for the Bengals.
Barnegat 13 18 17 17 – 65
Toms River South 9 21 5 14 – 49
B – N. Revello 7, Krey 1, Baker 19, B. Revello 3, Gerena 19, Quinn 16
