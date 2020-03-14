The Township of Barnegat announced the following Saturday:

  • Starting Monday, March 16, the town hall, recreation/community center and township owned buildings will be closed to the general public (excepting the police department vestibule). The public will only be allowed to enter with an appointment if they've answered no to the these screeing questions. Are you having flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath? In the last 14 days have you traveled to a high-risk area for transmission of COVID-19 (mostly Europe or China)? Have you been in close contact with someone who is confirmed or is being evaluated for COVID-19?
  • Township offices will be fully staffed. Citizens will be required to phone, email or postal mail their business. Where available, payments will be taken over the phone or can be left in the drop box in front of Town Hall. Online services and forms can be found on the township's website.
  • No changes will be made to trash or recycling pick-ups.

  • Municipal Directory: 609-698-0080

    Departmental Extension:

    Public Works: Trash/Recycling: 120

    Tax/Water Collector: 140, 142, 143

    Tax Assessor: 147

    Building Permits: 114, 150, 153

    Planning/Zoning Board: 155

    Code Enforcement: 159

    Recreation: 130, 132, 122

    Finance: 164

    Municipal Clerk: 174, 190

    Registrar Vital Statistics: 176

  • W/S Utility Maintenance: 609-698-6185

