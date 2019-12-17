Barnegat
Coach: Mike Puorro
Last season's record: 11-15
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Brendan Revello, Sr., G; Nick Revello, Sr., G; Jaxon Baker, Jr., G; Isaiah Gerena, Sr., F; Laurence Davis, Jr., G; Shane Savastano, Sr., F; Chris Revello, Sr., G.
Outlook: The Bengals have the chance to improve from last year and end up above .500 this season. Nick Revello, their leading scorer in 2018, returns for his senior season. The team also added senior Holy Spirit transfer Isaiah Gerena.
