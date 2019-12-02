Co-Coaches: Emily Cherry and Rebecca Kane

2018-19 record: 10-2

What to watch: The Bengals lost a few key scorers to graduation after winning the program's first South Jersey Public C championship last winter. But Barnegat also returns several swimmers and should remain a contender.

Austin Cappuccio, Kaden Jason and Josh Hutton will be among the leading swimmers. Tyler Grant, Logan Germano, Ethan Sackett and Gavin Wheeler will help keep the team a winner, along with Joe Fiorentino, Declan Lustenberger, Ryan Schager and Justin Sullivan. Newcomers include Brandon Bermudez, Pauly D'Aloia and Collin Zarenkiewicz.

"We lost a lot of seniors, but we have a good core group returning," Cherry said. "After the excitement of last season, they're continuing to work hard and continuing to make an impact.

Kane called the team a hard-working group with a positive attitude "I'm excited to see what we can do," Kane said. "We have a lot of great leaders, and they're amping up the younger swimmers to get them ready."

