Coach: Tammy Nicolini

Last season's record: 12-14

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: Erin Breyta, 5-5, Jr., G; Kaya Foy, 5-8, Jr., G; Isabel Guiro, 5-4, So., G; Kya Joseph, 5-7, So., G; Ashley Pringle, 5-5, Jr., G; Cara McCoy, 5-6, Fr., F; Calli Dunn, 5-10, Fr., F; Sofia Gialanella, 5-5, Fr., G.

Outlook: The guard-heavy Bengals will have a significant speed advantage this season to try to make up for their lack of experience. Kya Joseph averaged 9.5 points and 7 rebounds per page last year.

