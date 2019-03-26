Coach: Lyndsey Torre
Last season’s record: 13-6
Outlook: The Bengals, who advanced to the S.J. Group II quarterfinals last season, return their entire team, including their top three goal scorers in midfielders Maddie Schleicher, a first-team Press All-Star in 2018, Chloe McGee and attacker Lexi Jackson. Barnegat’s defense will rely on senior defender Ashley Walter, a three-year starter, and senior goaltender Gabby Furrule.
“After graduating no seniors last year, we are back this with our full team from last year,” Torre said. “I am excited to see how the girls have grown together on and off the field.”