Co-coaches: Emily Cherry and Rebecca Kane
2018-2019 record: 4-6
What to watch: The Bengals' four wins last year was the best in program history and that was accomplished with only 14 swimmers. This year Barnegat has a young team led by captains Alexis Jackson and Paige Menegus. Key scorers include Jasmine Anderson, Vero Gleghorn, Gabby Kovaly, Ashley Sojak, Kirsten Langen, Erin Lustenberger and Jess Notaro. Delaney Dobbin Hailee Lutz, Emily McAvoy and Nicole Schiverea are key newcomers.
"Our girls team continues to improve and grow," said Cherry and Kane in a joint press release. "We graduated some key swimmers last year and already have returning swimmers eager to step up and filll their shoes. With a larger team this year than last, we are looking to make more of an impact."
