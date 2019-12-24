Coach: Ken MacIver (fourth season)
2018-19 record: 15-12
Outlook: The Bengals return seniors Dante Towell (106), Mike DiPianta (138) and Griffin Jackstadt at 285. Towell won 21 matches last winter as a rookie. DiPianta is a team captain and coming off a 31-win campaign. Jackstadt made it to the second round at states last season after winning his district.
“We’re in a tough (Shore Conference) B South Division,” MacIver said. “We made the state sectionals last year, and we’re hoping to make another trip back.”
