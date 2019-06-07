Barnes & Noble is being acquired by a hedge fund for $476 million and will be taken private.
The national chain that many blamed for the demise of independent bookstores has been ravaged by Amazon.com and other online sellers but remains a critical outlet for publishers. On Friday, it was acquired by Elliott Management and, in a twist, will likely become a national chain with a business model more akin to that of a local bookstore.
Elliott bought Waterstones one year ago, a national U.K. book chain that has successfully navigated through the online/e-reader revolution by returning a lot of autonomy to the managers of its nearly 300 stores, who can select books that they believe local readers want.
Walmart in your kitchen: Walmart is now offering to have one of its employees deliver fresh groceries and put them in your refrigerator when you’re not home.
The nation’s largest grocer said it will be offering the service this fall for more than 1 million customers in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Vero Beach, Florida. Later this year, the service, called InHome Delivery, will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com.
Ram pickup trucks recalled: Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers the Ram 1500 mainly from the 2019 model year, although the company has a small number of 2020 models.
Fiat Chrysler says a software error can inadvertently disable the air bags and a device that tightens seat belts before a crash. FCA doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries and says the problem is rare. Nearly one-third of the 2019 U.S. models are still at dealers.
— Associated Press