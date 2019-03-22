Who needs to watch a competition on television when you can do so live? Head to 5 West in North Cape May and check out the Shaken & Stirred Chopped Bartender Competition at 7 p.m. Thursday. With competitors from a variety of Cape May County bars, get there to cheer on your favorite bartender, and your favorite drink! This is a multi-week competition, so if you can’t get there this Thursday, head back on March 28 and April 4. Located at 3729 Bayshore Road in North Cape May. Go to 5 West on Facebook for more information.
