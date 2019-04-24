Saturday and Sunday at Oakcrest
This 26th annual single-elimination tournament is named after the former Pleasantville coach and Oakcrest athletic director. Vineland is the defending champion. Here is the first-round schedule.
Saturday
9:30 a.m.
Game 1: Kingsway Regional vs. Absegami
Game 3: Kings Christian vs. Cedar Creek
12:30 p.m.
Game 2: Oakcrest vs. Winslow Township
Game 4: Vineland vs. Moorestown
Sunday
9:30 a.m. – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
12:30 p.m. – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
3:30 p.m. – Championship game