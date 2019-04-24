Friday, Saturday, Sunday hosted by Mainland Regional

This eighth-annual showcase event raises money for the American Cancer Society.

Gloucester Catholic vs. St. Augustine baseball

St. Augustine Prep faced off with Gloucester Catholic in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Mainland Regional High School on Sunday. Sunday, April 29

The event will feature five teams ranked in The Press Elite 11. They are: No. 1 Gloucester Catholic; No. 2 St. Augustine; No. 6 Bishop Eustace; No. 9 Holy Spirit; and No. 11 Mainland Regional.

 

The schedule:

Friday

7 p.m.

at Birch Grove Park, Northfield

Holy Spirit vs. Mainland Regional

Saturday

at Mainland Regional

9 a.m. – Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City

11:30 a.m. – Delsea Regional vs. Cherry Hill East

2 p.m. Cardinal O’Hara, PA. vs. Bishop Eustace

4:30 p.m. – Williamstown vs. Cherokee

Sunday

at Mainland Regional

9 a.m. – Buena Regional vs. Ocean City

11:30 a.m. – Washington Township vs. Jackson Liberty

2 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic

4:30 p.m. – Highland Regional vs. Millville

 

