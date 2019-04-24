Friday, Saturday, Sunday hosted by Mainland Regional
This eighth-annual showcase event raises money for the American Cancer Society.
The event will feature five teams ranked in The Press Elite 11. They are: No. 1 Gloucester Catholic; No. 2 St. Augustine; No. 6 Bishop Eustace; No. 9 Holy Spirit; and No. 11 Mainland Regional.
The schedule:
Friday
7 p.m.
at Birch Grove Park, Northfield
Holy Spirit vs. Mainland Regional
Saturday
at Mainland Regional
9 a.m. – Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City
11:30 a.m. – Delsea Regional vs. Cherry Hill East
2 p.m. Cardinal O’Hara, PA. vs. Bishop Eustace
4:30 p.m. – Williamstown vs. Cherokee
Sunday
at Mainland Regional
9 a.m. – Buena Regional vs. Ocean City
11:30 a.m. – Washington Township vs. Jackson Liberty
2 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic
4:30 p.m. – Highland Regional vs. Millville