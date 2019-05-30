St. Augustine’s Kenny Levari #8 makes the tag on Trenton Catholic’s Ali Pompey #7 during Diamond Classic baseball game at St. Augustine High School Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
4 p.m.
St. Joseph Metuchen (20-8) at St. Augustine Prep (23-4)
Top-seeded St. Augustine has won three straight South Jersey titles and is the defending state Non-Public A champion. Kenny Levari is batting .441 for the Hermits, while Kevin Foreman is batting .446 with 32 runs scored. Aam Boucher leads sixth-seeded St. Joseph with a .387 average and a 6-3 pitching record.