St. Joseph Metuchen (20-8) at St. Augustine Prep (23-4)

Top-seeded St. Augustine has won three straight South Jersey titles and is the defending state Non-Public A champion. Kenny Levari is batting .441 for the Hermits, while Kevin Foreman is batting .446 with 32 runs scored. Aam Boucher leads sixth-seeded St. Joseph with a .387 average and a 6-3 pitching record.

