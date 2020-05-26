Churches had their own baseball teams "back in the day”. The team members from the Zion Methodist Church in the Bargaintown section of the township were the champions in 1924, as they proudly display their trophy. Seated on the stone fence are, from left, the Rev. Russell Sutton, the Rev. Morris Brewin, Henry Rankin and Joseph Pagano. Standing are Carl Cain, coach; Richard Garwood; Harold Robinson; Paul Angerman; Jess Rankin; and the Rev. Isiah Willliams, who was pastor of the church at the time. There were a few other members of the team but they were not available at the time of this photo.
Upcoming Events
Due to the coronavirus situation, the next GEHTHS presentation, scheduled for June 5, “Batsto — Jewel of the Pines” has been postponed to a later date. The museum is also closed until further notice. Please check the Facebook page "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.
The Community Teaching Garden located on the museum grounds has a few openings! If you’d like to reserve a raised or ground level bed please email the society at GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or call 609-335-3313.
