The Zoning Board granted a use variance in April for Second to None, LLC 7 to operate a baseball and softball training facility at 720 W. California Avenue. Documents on the application are on file in the office of the Zoning Board Secretary, Absecon Municipal Complex, 500 Mill Rd.
