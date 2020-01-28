Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville

Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The Battle by the Bay

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Atlantic City

The Battle by the Bay has been held each year since 1995. It annually features some of the state’s and sometimes the country’s most talented high school players. NBA players J.R. Smith and Karl-Anthony Towns played in the event.

The traditional finale pits Atlantic City against Pleasantville at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

