The Battle by the Bay
Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Atlantic City
The Battle by the Bay has been held each year since 1995. It annually features some of the state’s and sometimes the country’s most talented high school players. NBA players J.R. Smith and Karl-Anthony Towns played in the event.
The traditional finale pits Atlantic City against Pleasantville at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
