With winds so intense from the south, expect minor flood stage on the northern shores of the bays, including the Delaware Bay. A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for Cumberland County from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Move your cars if you need to.
This will take place during the daytime high tide. Jim Eberwine, retired meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, pointed out the potential for a seiche wave.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, seiches are standing waves with longer periods of water-level oscillations. Picture water in a bathtub, you push the water to one side and then stop. The water then bounces back and forth within the bath tub. The same could be possible for some of the bays.
Beach erosion will happen in spots as well, given the strong southerly winds.
