South Jersey beach patrols adapt procedures for Memorial Day weekend: Atlantic and Cape May county beach patrol officials are changing the way lifeguards stand watch, make rescues and interact with beachgoers in an effort to keep everyone safe from the threat of a spike in new coronavirus cases.
Atlantic City mayor unlocks ocean: Mayor Marty Small Sr. drove a giant key into the wet sand at the water’s edge Friday afternoon, opening the ocean for summer, though not in front of the usual crowd the ceremony has attracted over the years.
For N.J. boat captains, capacity increase is 'a start': The captains are hopeful restrictions on how many fishers they can take on will continue to ease because every day is crucial in their industry.
NJSIAA forms COVID-19 task force to prepare for fall: The Medical Advisory Task Force will provide guidance for the state’s student-athletes to return to athletics as soon and as safely possible.
Virus closings send Atlantic City casino profits down 65%: Second-quarter earnings are sure to be worse because the casinos have been shut all of April and, so far, May, with no reopening date scheduled.
