ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's beaches will see stage dives, moshing and head banging this June when the city hosts one of only three Warped Tour stops , LiveNation said Monday.
“With the 25th anniversary events, we want to bring the atmosphere of a classic Warped Tour show, but on a scale that our fans simply could not get with a national tour,” said Kevin Lyman, the tour’s founder.
The event — set for June 29 and 30 — will be held on the beach and feature more than 50 bands playing on multiple stages, plus motocross and skateboarding.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is producing the event with LiveNation, for the city’s annual BeachFest, according to a news release from the tour’s organizers.
“We are excited that Atlantic City and Live Nation have partnered to bring this awesome event to our great city,” said Mayor Frank Gilliam. “We are looking forward to this special celebration that will bring more excitement to our beach.”
In 2017, it was announced that the summer of 2018 would be the tour’s last full cross-country concert series.
Cleveland and Mountain View, California, will host the other sendoffs to the tour that has featured acts like blink-182, Green Day, Sublime, Eminem and more, earning the nickname "punk rock summer camp." .
In the past, the tour has made stops in Camden, Asbury Park and Holmdel.
Pre-sales start on Feb. 25. Lineup information will be available on March 1, when ticket sales go live.
