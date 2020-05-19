Ocean City opens for summer

Most people appeared to be practicing social distancing on the beach in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Gov. Phil Murphy said last week that beaches would reopen in time for the Memorial Day holiday as long as capacity restrictions and social distancing are followed.

Some beaches have already fully opened for sunbathing and recreation, like Ocean City and Sea Isle City in Cape May County and Longport in Atlantic County.

Atlantic City’s beaches and Boardwalk have remained opened with no restrictions.

Call your local municipality if you have questions about restrictions on beaches or Boardwalks.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments