MARGATE — Beachstock returned to the city’s beach Saturday with activities, vendors, music, dancing and food.
The event, in its eighth year, took place on the beach between Huntington and Granville avenues behind the Margate Public Library, according to a news release, and draws more than 5,000 visitors annually.
In addition to nonstop music, it featured the Euro Bungee on the beach, volleyball and lifeguard competitions, local retailers, sand-sculpting lessons, free lessons from Stacey’s Surf & Paddle, free skin checks by Dr. Carroccia, Margate Fire Departments Cool Blast, Kids Treasure Hunt, face-painting by Alissa, Clay Station, beer and margarita garden and, at dusk, a bonfire and a screening of “Despicable Me 3.”
— Molly Bilinski