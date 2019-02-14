Ocean View — Beacon Animal Rescue will host a yoga fundraiser event on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Sea Isle City Library on 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City.
The fundraiser titled “Get Down for Dogs and Cats” will begin at 9:30 a.m. and features a one hour long animal-themed yoga class taught by Nicole Crudele, a certified instructor.
Registration costs a $10 minimum donation; all proceeds will benefit dogs and cats at Beacon Animal Rescue. No animals will be present at this event.
“Beacon is a strong believer in supporting the health and wellness of our community for both people and animals,” says Ryan Parker, executive director of Beacon Animal Rescue. “We engage in fundraisers like these to partner with organizations that want to better the community.”
The class is open to all ages and all levels of yoga. Participants need to bring their own yoga mats for the class. During the fundraiser, Beacon tee shirts and other promotional items will be available for purchase.
Beacon hopes that the yoga event will raise local awareness of the organization’s mission, which is to rescue, shelter, and finally, provide loving homes for cats and dogs. The rescue relies heavily on fundraising and donations to help with shelter expenses, veterinary care, and feeding of the animals.
For more information about Beacon Animal Rescue’s yoga fundraiser, visit facebook.com/beaconanimalrescue, or call Pamela Dollak at 215-983-3669. To donate to save animals, visit BeaconAnimalRescue.org/Donate.