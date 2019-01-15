Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a decorative small heater for my drafty enclosed porch, cheap. — Joseph L.
Dear Joseph: ShopRite has a cast iron-look electric fireplace heater, regularly $74.99, on sale for $49.99. There is a picture of it in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you tell me where I can buy Bremer Bistro french onion soup? I purchased it at Aldi’s in Rio Grande, but they no longer carry it. Thanks. — Jim, Rio Grande
Dear Jim: According to intstacart.com Aldi’s in Egg Harbor Township carries it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband’s nutritionist recommended he switch breads to Alvarado Street bread. She asked us to look for it in the frozen foods section. We looked for it at the Acmes and ShopRites in our area and can’t find it. Can you tell us who sells this bread? We read your column every Wednesday and hope you can help us. — I.E. Bloom, Ventnor
Dear I.E. Bloom: According to Alvarado Street Bakery’s website, it states the Acme in Ventnor and Somers Point sell it. Try asking the store manager to order it. The website also says Bonterra Market on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township sells it, along with ShopRite. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get fitted bottom sheets for a king-sized mattress? I don’t need sheet sets. The bottom sheets don’t have deep enough pockets to fit my new mattress. I found bottom sheets a year or so ago at Christmas Tree Shops, but nothing since. — Susen S.
Dear Susen: Any department store, Boscov’s, Macys, J.C.Penneys, etc. sell fitted king-size sheets. Bed Bath & Beyond has two fitted king-size sheets on clearance for $29.99, if you use the 20 percent coupon that brings them down to $23.99. Walmart has quite a few for $12.99. I emailed you both links.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Case of refreshe bottled spring water: $2.50.
• Entenmann’s full line: Half price.
• General Mills family-size cereal (limited assortment): Three for $10.
• Slim Fast shakes and powders: 25 percent off.
• Maxwell House coffee: Buy one, get one free.
ShopRite
(The last week of the Can Can sale)
• Eight O’Clock 10- to 12-ounce coffee: $2.99.
• Tide 40-ounce Simply Clean & Fresh: $1.99.
• Red Pack 28-ounce can of tomatoes: 77 cents each, if you buy six cans.
• Hot Pockets: $1.49 each, if you buy two.
• Reach Crystal Clean toothbrush: 69 cents.
• Conair hair brushes: Half price.
Tips
• Puff’s facial tissues are 99 cents at Walgreens.
• Canon printer, scanner and copier is half price for $39.99 at Target.
• Post Honey Bunches of Oats cereal is $1.99 at CVS.
• Bronze, black or white 11-inch LED lanterns are $6 at A.C. Moore.
• PNY 64GB stick is half price for $14.99 at Staples.
• Gallon of Prestone Extended Life All Makes All Models concentrate AntiFreeze is $14.99 at Advance Auto Parts.
• Avia racerback sports bras are $9.99 at Walmart.
• Valentine boxed candy hearts are 25 percent off at Rite Aid.
• Assorted auto floor mat sets are half price at Pep Boys.
• 32-inch Insigna LED 720 pixel HDTV is $99 or a 39-inch is $149 at Best Buys.
• Men’s Fila Memory Countdown black athletic sneakers, regularly $74.99, are on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s.
Reader Tips
Vickie, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, wrote in to let Jeanne A.W. know she can order one to 12 boxes of Celestial Seasons Sleepytime Lemon Jasmine tea directly from the company’s website. They offer 10 percent off your first purchase. She states there is a shipping fee, but with their promotions it is less then what you pay in the stores. She has been ordering it from them for years. She usually gets her tea the next day with standard shipping.
Can You Help?
Jim M., of Galloway Township, wants to know if any or our readers know if there is any internet, TV and phone service in his area other then Comcast?
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com