Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for a good deal on a queen-size electric blanket. We used to live in Somers Point, and now we have moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It’s a little colder up here! — Maggie & Mike P., Bethlehem
Dear Maggie & Mike: A Biddeford plush queen-size electric blanket is on sale at Kohl’s for $79.99. If you use the code JOY30, you will save 30 percent, making your cost $56. Plus you will get $10 Kohl’s Cash and free shipping. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you please tell me where I can find Dawn Platinum Erasing dish foam made by Proctor & Gamble? — Margie P., Mays Landing
Dear Margie: A 30.9-ounce bottle of Dawn Ultra Platinum Erasing Dish Foam Fresh Rapids is $5.64 at Walmart.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find gallon-size containers of Simple Green, since BJ’s no longer carries it? — Kevin B., Ocean View
Dear Kevin: You can purchase a gallon of Simple Green at Home Depot for $15.98.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Like many folks who take blood pressure medications, I am annoyed by the side effects of dry mouth. I stumbled on Jakemans throat lozenges, which ShopRite no longer carries. Can you find them for me? The label indicates they are made in Boston, England. They really work wonderfully for dry mouth almost immediately. — Pat J.
Dear Pat: Bed Bath & Beyond sells a 30-pack of them for $2.49. You can save an additional 20 percent with a coupon from a past Sunday Press, or print one from the store’s website.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Bone-in roast for prime rib: $4.77 per pound with the coupon from the store circular.
• Gourmet cooked shrimp platter serving 8 to 10 people: $39.99.
• Entenmann’s full line of baked goods: Half price.
• DiGiorno 23- to 32.7-ounce frozen pizza: $4.99.
• Holiday bows, wraps, boxed cards, winter hats and gloves: 33 percent off.
ShopRite
• Cook’s spiral sliced ham: $1.29 per pound.
• Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99 or two for $3 with your ShopRite digital coupon.
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.
• Crayola 80-piece block set half price: $9.99.
• Kodak 20-count AA or AAA batteries: $1.99.
• Good Cook metal bakeware: Half price.
Tips
• Buy your choice of three gift cards at Car ToyZ. The first is $98 for a $200 card, second $188 for a $288 card and third is $688 for an $888 gift card.
• Surrey set of 650-thread count cotton queen or king sheets is $38.99 at Macy’s today only. No additional coupons will work.
• Holiday decor, trim-a-tree and assorted toys are half price at Rite Aid.
• Appleton Farms spiral sliced half ham is 95 cents per pound at Aldi. Limit two. Fresh rack of lamb is $9.99 per pound.
• Coburn Farms 1-pound butter quarters is $2.69 at Save A Lot. A 4-pound bag of navel oranges is $1.89.
• Giant 7-ounce Hershey’s Kisses are $4 at Five Below.
• Assorted kids’ Value Pack Activity Kits are half price at A.C. Moore for $12.49.
• Starbucks 11- to 12-ounce coffee or a 10-pack of K-cups are each $6.99 each at CVS.
• Acer 15.6-inch Aspire 3 laptop computer with AMD A9 processor and Windows 10, regularly $399.99, is on sale for $239.99 at Staples.
• Geoffrey Beene men’s watches, regularly $79, are on sale for $24.99 at Boscov’s.
• Get an Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS), regularly $279.99, on sale for $229.99 at Target.
• Men’s or women’s Nike Windrunner jackets or fleece hoodies are 25 percent off at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
• Flannel sheet sets in twin, full, queen and king sizes are $12.99 at Christmas Tree Shops. Spend $50 and save $10 off with the coupon from the store circular in Sunday’s Press.
• All garland, ornaments, stockings, tree skirts and outdoor decor is half price at Dollar General.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.