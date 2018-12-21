Aug. 19
Lynch was tired of being second fiddle to Flair. When you’re in a shadow that long, you build up resentment. It finally boiled over when Flair wormed her way into a triple threat match with Lynch and then-champion Carmella. Flair stole a victory by pinning Lynch to become seven-time champion.
Lynch hugged her best friend and then snapped. What was supposed to be a heel turn wound up being the best thing to happen to Lynch. In an almost Stone Cold Steven Austin way, Lynch became a badass who got in as many verbal jabs as she did stiff punches. She eventually won the championship, and WWE had to steer into the crowd’s refusal to boo her.
Lynch got bloodied in a brawl, made Ronda Rousey look terrible and carried the SmackDown women’s roster to new heights. Lynch’s new look and character easily made her the best female superstar of the year.