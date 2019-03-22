beer pong

Showboat will host a huge beer pong tournament among other activities this weekend.

There’s beer pong, and then there’s competitive beer pong. This is the latter. Showboat Atlantic City is the host of the Atlantic City Beer Pong Championship Friday through Sunday. With three days worth of contests, including a Random Partner Tournament, Women’s 2x2, and Men’s and Women’s Singles, the event features yard games, drink specials, DJs and more. Located at 801 Boardwalk. Go to SJPong.com for more information.

Tags

Load comments