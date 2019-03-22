There’s beer pong, and then there’s competitive beer pong. This is the latter. Showboat Atlantic City is the host of the Atlantic City Beer Pong Championship Friday through Sunday. With three days worth of contests, including a Random Partner Tournament, Women’s 2x2, and Men’s and Women’s Singles, the event features yard games, drink specials, DJs and more. Located at 801 Boardwalk. Go to SJPong.com for more information.
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Accused health care fraud ringleaders ask judge to lift travel ban for Disney trip
-
Police search for missing Absecon man considered suicidal
-
Seven plead not guilty in prescription fraud case
-
Corbin City man charged with murdering his girlfriend's father
-
Atlantic City woman charged in drug-induced death of Ventnor man
Today's ePaper
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22