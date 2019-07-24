Head to Renault Winery at 6:30 p.m. this Friday for some friendly and fun competition. The beer vs. wine competition features Renault Winery Wines taking on Hidden Sands Brewing Beers in a course-by-course showdown. With four courses in all, this is bound to be a contest everyone wins. Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com for more.
4. Beer vs. wine
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
