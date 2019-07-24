Head to Renault Winery at 6:30 p.m. this Friday for some friendly and fun competition. The beer vs. wine competition features Renault Winery Wines taking on Hidden Sands Brewing Beers in a course-by-course showdown. With four courses in all, this is bound to be a contest everyone wins. Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com for more.

