042619_spt_vinelandsoftball 9

Mainland's Bella Canesi, left, is greeted by her teammates after blasting a home run over the left field fence during Thursday's game against Vineland on April 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

The Mainland Regional freshman softball standout is batting .478 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments