NORTHFIELD — So many said goodbye to a dear friend Friday when Betty Chau, 94, of Northfield was laid to rest.
Chau, who died Jan. 19, was remembered as the always smiling and seemingly timeless lunch lady at Northfield schools where she spent more than three decades greeting the children, teachers and staff in the cafeteria.
After helping her husband, Eugene, run their Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia for many years, they moved their family to Northfield in 1966, and the couple went to work at the famous Zaberer’s on the Black Horse Pike.
Betty remained in the food industry for the rest of her career. Upon her retirement several years ago, Betty explained she enjoyed working in the food industry because it always allowed her to talk with people and make new friends.
Betty Chau made friends everywhere, as evident at the Northfield Community School.
She would be busy with her daily chores but ready to greet every student with a warm smile. Some would come by just to give her a hug.
On her birthdays, the love of the school community was in full force as cards made by the students lined the walls, each class stopped to extend their wishes, sing, take pictures with Mrs. Chau. The teachers and staff were there with hugs and smiles as well.
Former Northfield School District Superintendent Janice Fipp said, “I consider myself very lucky to have called Betty Chau my friend. She loved working in our Northfield Schools.”
“She adored the students, the teachers, the staff, and she loved Cliff Nusbaum, a past middle school principal. She made his lunch herself every single day. Betty’s life was quite impressive. She always had an interesting story about her youth and her family.”
Last August, Fipp surprised Betty with a luncheon reunion with her former coworkers from the Mill Road School and the Northfield Community School. Fipp said they all spent the afternoon laughing and reminiscing.
“This life’s journey is so much better for having spent time with Betty Chau,” Fipp added.
But work was only a part of Betty Chau’s life.
Her family was the rest of her life. She always had a story to tell about her children and her grandchildren. She beamed with pride holding the Bible as her son Erland was sworn in as Northfield’s mayor in 2012 and again in 2016, and she was a fixture at every important city event. She loved to cook and travel, and she enjoyed helping others.
Betty Chau was an active member of the International Club, Northfield Volunteer Women’s Fire Auxiliary, and the Granny’s Club.
Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, and daughter, Bettina Bernstein, she leaves behind her son, Erland V. L. Chau; four daughters, Marion (Dean) Mittelstaedt, Karlina (Rick) Perry, Alicia (Bill) Garry, and Jacqueline (Gregory) Dewees; and 9 grandchildren, Tanya, Mark, Michael, Jennifer, David, Bryan, Darin, Chris, and Kelsey; and 11 great-grandchildren.
