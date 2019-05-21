Ben Church pitched a complete game striking out 12. Church also went 4 for 4 with two double in Wildwood Catholic's 7-1 win over Mater Dei in the South Jersey Non-Public B first round.  

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

