Ben Church pitched a complete game striking out 12. Church also went 4 for 4 with two double in Wildwood Catholic's 7-1 win over Mater Dei in the South Jersey Non-Public B first round.
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
