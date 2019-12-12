Ben Hanneman headshot

Hanneman 

2019 Southern Regional H.S. boys soccer team

The senior was the leader on a Rams defense that posted nine shutouts and allowed 13 goals in 18 games. He he had two assists and scored once to lead the Rams to the S.J. Group IV and Shore Conference quarterfinals.

