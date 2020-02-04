Ben Hoag sank two foul shots with 14 seconds left in overtime to give the Ocean City High School boys basketball team a 51-49 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

With the victory, Ocean City (10-8) took a step toward earning a berth in the CAL tournament.

The Red Raiders trailed by 13 at halftime and by nine at the start of the fourth quarter. Gannon Brady scored 10 of his game-high 21 in the fourth quarter to spark Ocean City.

Christian Kalinowski scored 12 for Holy Spirit (11-6).

Ocean City 8 8 14 16 5 - 51

Holy Spirit 11 18 10 7 3 - 49

OC – Brady 21, Repetti 5, Finnegan 8, Jamison 9, Rhodes 5, Hoag 3,

HS – Kalinowski 12, Cella 5, Glenn 4, H. Rovillard 7, Smith 7, Gillespie 4, Wilkins 3, J. Rovillard 4

