Ben Noble of Atlantic Christian High School scored his 1,000th career point in a 72-44 win over Kings Christian on Friday night.

Noble finished with 16 points, seven assists and six steals. Landon Shivers contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds for Atlantic Christian.

Kings Christian 20 6 10 8 - 44

Atlantic Christian 22 16 19 15 – 72

KC – Bennett 15, Smith 10, Jones 8

AC – Noble 16, Shivers 18, Roland 15, Green 15

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments