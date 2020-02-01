Ben Noble of Atlantic Christian High School scored his 1,000th career point in a 72-44 win over Kings Christian on Friday night.
Noble finished with 16 points, seven assists and six steals. Landon Shivers contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds for Atlantic Christian.
Kings Christian 20 6 10 8 - 44
Atlantic Christian 22 16 19 15 – 72
KC – Bennett 15, Smith 10, Jones 8
AC – Noble 16, Shivers 18, Roland 15, Green 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.