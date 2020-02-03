Southern 48, Central Regional 36

The Rams allowed just 11 points inn the second half on their way to improving to 12-5.

Bed Ridgway scored 25 and grabbed five rebounds for Southern. Jay Silva added 15 for the winners.

Southern 11 10 134 13 – 48

Central 12 4 3 8 – 36

SR – Infurna 2, N. Devane 4, Ridgway 25, Wasacz 3, Silva 15, W. Devane 2

CR – Meer-Johnson 4, Blocker 2, Soranno 12, Goodwine 6, Agrapides 4, Brown 8

