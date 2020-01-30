Warren's big night, late block help Pacers rally past 76ers

Ben Simmons will join teammate Joel Embiid for their second straight NBA All-Star Game together.

The Philadelphia 76ers point guard was among the list of All-Star reserves announced Thursday by the league. It is his second consecutive All-Star Game selection. The complete list is in the Scoreboard on B2.

“Being named an All-Star is an incredible honor for Ben, as he continues to prove why he’s one of the NBA’s best and most dynamic talents,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said in a news release. “Having two All-Star appearances in his first three seasons, at the age of 23, is a testament to his elite work ethic, gifted athletic ability and commitment to excellence.”

Simmons, now in his third season, is averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and a league-best 2.2 steals per game. He and fellow All-Stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James are the only players in the league averaging at least 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Australian native also has four triple-doubles this season, which is tied for most in the conference with All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In his most recent triple-double effort, he finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and five steals.

With his selection, Simmons and Embiid are the first Sixers duo to be selected to consecutive All-Star Games since Maurice Cheeks and Charles Barkley in 1987 and 1988.

