Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, of Australia, leaps to block the shot by Brooklyn Nets' DeMarre Carroll, right, during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Nets won 111-102. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Sixers heard plenty of boos Saturday.

That seemed to shake some of the players up.

“If you’re going to boo than stay on that side,” Ben Simmons said. “If you’re a Sixers fan and you’re going to boo, stay on that side.”

