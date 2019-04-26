Leonard scores 34, Raptors top Magic 107-85 for 3-1 lead

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon, left, during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

Sixers guard Ben Simmons has struggled against the Raptors, especially when guarded by Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard. In Philadelphia’s three losses to Toronto this season, Simmons scored just 39 points and committed 24 turnovers.

Simmons didn’t have much to say when reporters asked him what he could do to improve against Leonard.

“Prepare,” Simmons said, “stay focused.”

Simmons also struggled against the Celtics last season. He scored one point in a Game 2 loss to Boston.

Simmons needs to be much better against Toronto than he was in the Boston series.

“I think so far, over the two seasons I’ve played, I’ve grown a lot, in terms of maturity, just playing the game and learning that point guard position that I was kind of thrown in to,” Simmons said. “But, I’ve been enjoying it. I think so far, it’s been ups and downs, but I’m getting there.”

 

