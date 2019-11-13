Central Jersey Group II semifinal
Bernards (3) at Cedar Creek (2)
Noon Saturday
Cedar Creek (8-2) features one of the state’s top offenses. Senior quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 2,340 yards and 33 touchdowns. Wide receiver Malachi “Max” Melton has caught 53 passes for 738 yards. Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has caught 45 passes for 793 yards. Senior Manny Reid averages 23.1 yards per catch.
Bernards (8-1) has won eight straight after a season-opening 20-7 loss to Hillside. The Somerset County school features a potent passing game of its own. Quarterback Teddy Gouldin has thrown for 1,805 yards and 20 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Joey Billotti has 40 catches for 737 yards. Junior linebacker Luke Burns has 132 tackles, 9.5 for losses.
The Beranrds/Cedar Creek winner advances to the sectional final against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between fourth-seeded Camden and top-seeded Pleasantville.
