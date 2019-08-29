Hot Bagels and More

Hot Bagels and More has locations in Somers Point, Northfield and Margate where you can grab the classic pork roll, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on the go.

GOLD Hot Bagels & More- Somers Point

SILVER Bagel Gourmet Smithville

BRONZE Bagel Gourmet - Absecon

FINALIST Avalon Coffee Co

FINALIST Bagels & Beyond- Stafford Twp., NJ

