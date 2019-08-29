Fitsquad Fisher

Wayne Fisher of Vineland is being trained by Joe LaCerra, owner of Hometown Health & Fitness in Mays Landing. April 25, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

GOLD Hometown Health And Fitness

SILVER Funatics Fitness

BRONZE Lift & Glitz Training Studio

FINALIST CrossFit Absecon

FINALIST Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments