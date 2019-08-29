Bare Knuckle Cafe Food Truck

A photo of the The Bare Knuckle Cafe Food Truck in operation. It will be making pop-up appearances within Egg Harbor Township now that it will no longer be at the Tuckahoe Brewing Company site, 

GOLD Bare Knuckle Cafe

SILVER Chef Food Rollin

BRONZE Asian Street Cravings Mobile Cuisine

FINALIST Tacos Al Carbon Food Truck

FINALIST Pork Island BBQ

