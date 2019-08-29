Atlantic City Airshow Red, White, and Blue BBQ

United States Army Golden Knights land on the 10th hole at Linwood Country Club, during The Greater Atlantic City Chamber first Red, White, and Blue BBQ Monday Aug 19, 2019. The opening ceremonies celebration for The Atlantic City Airshow “A Salute to Those That Serve.” Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

GOLD Atlantic City County Club

SILVER Blue Heron Pines Golf Club

BRONZE Greate Bay

FINALIST Seaview

FINALIST Mays Landing Golf and Country Club

