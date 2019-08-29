The Bright Stars Gymnastics Team won two team titles and a total of 24 first-place finishes at the Star Bound Invitational in November. Shown in a clean-sweep on the podium are, from left, Sadie Tucker 9, of Ocean City; Gianna Middleton 9, of Egg Harbor Township; Madyn Rihl 9, of Ocean City; Dani Day 8, of Linwood; and Maeve Connolly 7, of Linwood. In the senior division, Alyssa Perez, 9, of Ventnor, won the all- around as well as every event.