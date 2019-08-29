GOLD Coastal Power Washing, Ocean City

SILVER Wipe Out Cleaning Service

BRONZE Extreme Floor Care

FINALIST Stanley Steemer

FINALIST A-1 Residential Cleaning Inc

FINALIST Offshore Carpet Cleaning

FINALIST The Cleaning Authority - Hammonton

FINALIST A Cleaning Connection

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments