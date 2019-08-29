020317_flv_howto

On November 2nd, 2017, at Joe Italiano’s Maplewood Inn on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, Chef Jimmy Italiano shows how to make the restaurant’s meatballs. Adding locatelli cheese on top of finished balls.

GOLD Joe Italiano's Maplewood Hammonton

SILVER Angelo's Fairmount Tavern

BRONZE Amici's Homemade Specialties

FINALIST Gourmet Italian Cuisine

FINALIST Buona Vita Restaurant

Tags

Load comments